The Edo State Government has announced the suspension of its Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, and the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani.

Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced the suspension in a statement in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday morning.

Mr Ikhilor said the two state top officials were suspended over allegations of “grave official and financial infractions”.

According to him, the suspension, which takes immediate effect, is pending the conclusion of an investigation into the allegations.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved the suspension from office of the Chairman of Edo Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, over allegations of grave official and financial infractions.

“The suspension is with immediate effect.

“Consequently, the governor has ordered the setting up of an Investigative Committee to investigate the allegations levelled against them and make appropriate recommendations accordingly.

“The suspension of Osagie and Lawani became necessary to enable the Government carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation of financial infractions levelled against them.

“The suspension is pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the SSG said.

NAN reports that the suspension came less than three months after the two officials were appointed.

Meanwhile, the attorney-general, Mr Osagie, has denied committing any financial infraction of any kind.

Mr Osagie, who issued the denial in a statement on Thursday in Benin, vowed to prove his innocence.

“My attention has just been drawn to a Government special announcement in which I was alleged to have been engaged in financial infractions with the Chairman of the Local Government service commission and therefore suspended.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not and was never involved in any financial dealing with anyone nor committed any financial infraction of any kind.

“I was also not confronted with the said allegations by anyone before my suspension was announced.

“I shall be ready, willing, and prepared to defend myself and prove my innocence in order to clear my name and hard-earned reputation, which I have laboured to build over the years”, embattled commissioner, a former House of Representatives member,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo had earlier suspended Ahmed Momoh, Executive Director of the State Flood Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (FEWMA) over alleged insubordination.

(NAN)

