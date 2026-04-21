The Cross River State Government says it has introduced strict clearance measures aimed at curbing loan repayment evasion among civil servants.

The Head of Service, Orok Okon, disclosed this in a statement to reporters in Calabar on Tuesday.

Mr Okon said the decision followed complaints from some financial institutions about civil servants in the state evading loan repayments.

“We received complaints of unpaid loans and evasion of loan repayment by staff through switching of salary accounts,” he said.

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Mr Okon said service providers must henceforth obtain clearance to confirm the eligibility of civil servants before granting salary-linked loans.

He said names of beneficiaries must be submitted for vetting, and that the Head of Service’s office would no longer process unauthorised deductions.

“Civil servants will not be allowed to change salary pay points without formal approval through their ministries, departments, and agencies,” he said.

Mr Okon said violations by staff, payroll officers, or financial institutions would attract sanctions, including blacklisting from future engagements.

He further said the policy aimed to promote financial discipline, protect workers’ welfare, and enhance transparency in salary-related transactions.

(NAN)