The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed a Cannabis farm at Uwet, Akamkpa, Cross River State, and recovered 119kg of hemp.

Peter Bisong, the deputy commander of Narcotics, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Monday.

Cannabis are flowering plants used to produce hemp fiber, but often abused and used as psychoactive substance.

Mr Bisong said that one suspect had been apprehended in connection with the farm.

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He said that the NDLEA carried out the operation in collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army 13 Brigade, Calabar.

The NDLEA official said that the operation followed credible intelligence from members of the public concerning illegal cannabis cultivation in the area.

“The farm is about six hectares in size, the street value of the drug destroyed in the farm is more than N500 million,” he said.

Mr Bisong said that the agency would extend its investigation to trace the owners of the farm in order to stamp out illegal cultivation of cannabis.

He urged members of the public to always support the agency with intelligence information to tackle drug and substance abuse.