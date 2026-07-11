The Federal High Court in Gombe has reserved judgement in a suit filed by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Khamisu Mailantarki, challenging the outcome of the party’s governorship primary conducted on 26 May.

The case, which questions the validity of the primary that produced former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as the PDP governorship candidate for the 2027 election, was heard before Justice Amina-Aliyu Mohammed.

After listening to submissions from lawyers representing both parties, the court reserved judgement and said the date for the ruling would be communicated to all parties.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings, Mr Mailantarki’s lead counsel, Mustapha Ibrahim (SAN), said his client is contesting the legality of the primary election, alleging that the process was compromised by the inclusion of a person who was not qualified to participate.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He explained that both the substantive application and the defendants’ preliminary objections were argued before the court, paving the way for judgement.

The senior lawyer also dismissed concerns over the withdrawal of the second plaintiff from the suit, insisting that the case remains valid since Mr Mailantarki, the principal claimant, is continuing with the action.

According to him, the court is being asked to nullify the outcome of the May 26 primary and order the PDP to conduct a fresh governorship primary involving only the eligible aspirants.

He argued that Mr Pantami was not a registered member of the PDP at the time the primary election was held and therefore should not have been allowed to participate.

Counsel to the PDP, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), confirmed that three pre-election cases involving the party were before the court.

He said the Mailantarki suit had been argued by both parties and reserved for judgement, while another case was adjourned to 23 July.

He added that a separate suit filed by another aspirant against the PDP and its governorship candidate would come up the following day for the adoption of processes before a judgement date is fixed.

The outcome of the court’s decision is expected to determine whether the PDP’s governorship primary in Gombe will stand or whether the party will be directed to conduct a fresh exercise ahead of the 2027 general election.