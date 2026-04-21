Google has selected four Nigerian startups, Bani, MasteryHive AI, Regxta, and Termii, among 15 African startups for its 10th Accelerator Africa cohort, from nearly 2,600 applicants across the continent.

The company disclosed the cohort’s chosen startups in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the innovators are leveraging AI to tackle critical challenges in fintech, agritech, and health tech.

Speaking on the selected startups, ‘Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 10’, the Head of Startup Ecosystem, Sub-Saharan Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said the founders represent the broader momentum building across the continent.

According to him, African startups are driving essential economic growth and social development through a technology-driven cohort.

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“Our role is to serve as a supportive partner, providing these developers and founders with the technical infrastructure, mentorship, and global network they need to scale their solutions and amplify their real-world impact,” Mr Aiyegbusi said.

The three-month hybrid program runs from April 13 to 19 June, and gives all 15 startups access to mentorship, AI and machine learning workshops, and support to help them prepare for follow-on funding.

The selected startups represent a wide variety of sectors, including fintech, agritech, health tech, mobility, and SaaS. The company added that the innovative application of artificial intelligence to address specific, critical challenges in their respective countries unites all 15 startups in their various operations.

“Investing in this ecosystem benefits everyone involved; as these startups grow, they advance local economies, which ultimately benefits the entire continent.

“To support their vital work, this three-month hybrid program, running from April 13 to June 19, 2026, will provide these founders with mentorship from experienced mentors and industry experts.

“They will also gain access to technical workshops and resources focused on AI and cloud technologies, equipping them to scale their impact and prepare for follow-on funding,” Google stated in its announcement.

Nigerian startups

The four selected Nigerian startups focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to bridge gaps in financial inclusion and communications.

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Bani is building a cross-border payments infrastructure to eliminate settlement delays for African businesses operating globally, while MasteryHive AI focuses on automating transaction reconciliation, fraud detection, and anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring.

Also, Regxta combines alternative data-driven credit scoring with a hybrid digital-agent model to extend financial services to unbanked microbusinesses, and Termii provides an AI-powered communications infrastructure designed to improve the reliability of financial messaging for banks and fintechs.

The other 11 selected African startups for Google’s 10th Accelerator Africa Cohort are Anda Africa (Angola), Coamana (Kenya), Duck (Kenya), Emaisha Pay (Uganda), Loop (South Africa), Maad (Senegal), Meditect (Ivory Coast), ReportsAI (Kenya), Safiri (Tanzania), Vambo AI (South Africa) and VunaPay (Kenya).

Since its launch in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

Those alumni have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 jobs, numbers that underscore what the programme’s backing has historically meant for participating companies.