The Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Kate Omenugha, says the era of “political” professorship in the institution is over.

Ms Omenugha, a professor, made the assertion at a news conference ahead of the university’s 16th convocation ceremony and insisted that academic promotions would be strictly on merit.

She reiterated the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and a sustainable learning environment.

The vice-chancellor added that the university had produced over 200 professors capable of competing with their counterparts in advanced countries.

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She also said the university management will not tolerate misconduct among staff, including extortion and sexual harassment, adding that erring staff would face disciplinary measures.

“Our disciplinary actions are clearly outlined, and we publish names of offenders under a ‘name and shame’ column.

“Some staff have had their salaries withheld, others suspended, while some are awaiting dismissal, subject to council approval. These measures are meant to serve as deterrents,” she said.

Ms Omenugha disclosed that the institution was currently investigating a case of alleged sexual harassment, assuring students of protection against victimisation if they speak out.

She noted that the university was gradually gaining recognition through its focus on values, viability and visibility, with increasing demand for its programmes, especially nursing, which had over 1,000 applicants for about 130 available slots.

Ms Omenugha said the institution needed additional infrastructure, including hostels to accommodate the growing student population, while appealing for support from stakeholders and partners.

She also revealed plans to review tuition fees after 10 years of stability, citing current economic realities.

Regarding her legacy plans, the vice-chancellor said the university was working to establish a faculty of communication and media studies and a business school, as well as to improve its ranking.

“Our goal is to become one of the top 10 public universities in Nigeria and rank among the first 1,000 globally.

“This is achievable with our strategic plan and ongoing reforms,” she said.

Ms Omenugha highlighted the university’s investment in digital learning through a learning management system, as well as environmental sustainability initiatives, including a plan to plant 5,000 trees.

She announced that activities for the convocation would begin on 22 April, with the Founder’s Day and the 4th Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture.

According to her, the lecture titled ‘Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future: Beyond Rhetorics’ will be delivered by the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot.

She added that 23 April would feature an interdenominational service and students’ day, while the convocation lecture, themed “Building Innovative Minds and Bridges for Shared Prosperity,” would be delivered on 24 April by the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Cygan.

(NAN)