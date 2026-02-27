The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed an attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Katchuan Iruan in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River.

The spokesman of the command, Sunday Eitokpah, who confirmed the incident, said the attack carried out by suspected arsonists took place around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

He said fire destroyed all the church records kept in the sacristry ,while the attackers also set ablaze the priest’s Lexus 350 Jeep and a Toyota Corolla car parked within the church premises.

READ ALSO: Police confirm killing of worshippers in Kebbi mosque attack

“No suspect has been identified at this time.

“Efforts are ongoing to ascertain those responsible for the unfortunate criminal act.

“Should any suspect be identified, this will be made known to the public.

“So far, the scene has been visited, photographs taken, the case incidented and referred to Okunde Police Station for discreet investigation,” he stated.

(NAN)