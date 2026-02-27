The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has expressed sorrow over a crash on the Keffi–Abuja Highway, killing seven people.

In a statement on Thursday by FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, Mr Mohammed conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the repose of the victims.

He described the incident as “painful and devastating”, stressing that no loss of life on the nation’s highways is acceptable.

Preliminary reports indicate a lone vehicle, allegedly driven at excessive speed, lost control and veered into the opposite lane, resulting in the fatal collision.

Mr Mohammed said FRSC rescue teams were mobilised promptly after distress alerts were received.

“However, on arrival, personnel encountered heightened tension among some members of the public,” he said.

He added that commercial motorcyclists were among those involved, and the unrest escalated into a mob attack on the Keffi Unit Command.

“The Corps acknowledges the depth of public emotion that often follows fatal road crashes,” he said.

While initial findings point to speeding and loss of control, Mr Mohammed ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation, including allegations of possible patrol-related factors.

“The Corps will not be hasty in apportioning blame nor dismissive of public concerns.

“Any personnel found to have acted outside established operational standards will be held accountable in line with regulations,” he said.

READ ALSO: FRSC raises concern over early morning drunk driving in Cross River

Mr Mohammed commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army for swiftly restoring calm and preventing further breakdown of order.

He said their professionalism and prompt intervention stabilised the situation and safeguarded lives and property.

“The Corps remains committed to professionalism, restraint and continuous engagement with communities to foster mutual trust.

“We appeal for calm and urge the public to allow due process. Violence against rescue and enforcement personnel undermines efforts to safeguard lives,” he said.

Mr Mohammed reaffirmed the Corps’ dedication to road safety, fairness and transparency as investigations continue.

(NAN)