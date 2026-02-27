The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Anambra State has lamented the shortage of judges and magistrates in the state judiciary.

The Executive Secretary and Permanent Secretary of Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Stanley Mbanaso, disclosed this at a news briefing in Awka on Thursday.

The Executive Secretary described the bench’s staff force as grossly inadequate and warned that the situation was hampering the timely dispensation of justice.

He said there were only about 64 magistrates serving the 35 magisterial districts of the state, while the number of High Court judges serving in the state had reduced from about 40 to only 29.

According to him, the state judiciary ranks second only to Lagos State in the volume of pending High Court cases, yet Lagos has about 50 judges compared to Anambra’s 29.

“Once all necessary facilities are in place, we are hopeful that Governor Chukwuma Soludo will approve the appointment of more High Court judges

“That will help decongest the courts and enhance speedy dispensation of justice.

“Increasing the number of magistrates is critical to improving access to justice at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Mbanaso said the commission had taken stern disciplinary measures against two magistrates and 24 judicial workers over various acts of misconduct.

He said the disciplinary action was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen discipline, integrity, and impartiality in the state’s judiciary, and that its goal was to ensure discipline and thereby guarantee quick and efficient justice delivery.

Mr Mbanaso called on members of the public to report corrupt practices and misconduct in the judiciary by petitioning the commission against officers with supporting credible evidence.

He, however, warned against frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against judicial officers

“We have taken firm and proactive measures to ensure that corruption and all forms of malfeasance are eradicated from the system.

“In the recent past, the Commission has compulsorily retired some magistrates and dismissed or suspended others, as well as members of customary courts and staff of the judiciary found wanting. It is a continuous process.”

“We have a standing three-man Investigation and Disciplinary Committee to probe allegations against judicial officers and workers, and it is headed by the oldest non-statutory member of the Commission, while the Executive Secretary serves as its secretary,” he said.

He explained that while the State JSC handled complaints against magistrates, customary court officials and judiciary workers, petitions involving High Court judges were forwarded to the National Judicial Council.

