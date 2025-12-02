The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has rejected a motion seeking to prohibit the consumption and sale of dog meat in the state.

The motion, sponsored by Uduak Ekpoufot, the member representing Etinan State Constituency, failed during plenary on Tuesday after it received no seconder — a procedural requirement before a legislative debate.

Essien Nduese, a media aide to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, posted the details of Tuesday’s plenary on Facebook.

Mr Ekpoufot, this newspaper gathered, urged the House to consider the public health implications associated with dog meat consumption, warning that unhygienic slaughter practices expose consumers to rabies, salmonella, trichinella and other pathogens.

He also described the killing methods used in the trade as inhumane.

Despite his arguments, no lawmaker supported the motion, forcing the speaker to rule it rejected. Following the collapse of the motion, dog meat consumption in the state remains unregulated.

Dog meat consumption debate

Dog meat consumption remains widespread in several parts of Nigeria.

Earlier this year, a wildlife expert, Edem Eniang told PREMIUM TIMES that Nigerian women consume more dog meat than men, citing cultural beliefs that the meat improves skin texture. He said the trend was first highlighted during a lecture by a zoologist Richard King.

Mr Eniang also raised concerns about increasing scarcity of dogs due to high consumption rate. He recounted incidents in Ibeno and Oron, in Akwa Ibom, where dogs were stolen and slaughtered for food, including a nursing mother dog whose puppies were left without care.

Although Akwa Ibom is popularly associated with dog-meat consumption, Mr Eniang ranked Nike in Enugu State as the highest consumer, followed by Plateau State and then Akwa Ibom.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter in Enugu confirmed the claim, noting that many residents in Nike believe dog meat has medicinal benefits.

Mr Eniang argued that banning dog meat in Nigeria would be impractical, citing economic hardship and limited access to other protein sources like fish and poultry. According to him, enforcement would fail unless the government provides alternatives.

‘Victory for the masses’ – residents react

The rejection of the motion has drawn mixed reactions across social media, particularly Facebook.

Some residents mocked the proposal, while others questioned the legislator’s priorities.

“How can a lawmaker, amid numerous challenges facing Akwa Ibom people, prioritise sponsoring a motion to ban the consumption of dog meat?” Vincent Aluu wrote on Facebook.

“Kudos to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly for rejecting the motion sponsored by Hon. Uduak Ekpoufot, representing Etinan State Constituency.

“As Chairman of the House committee on ICT, he should focus on sponsoring bills and motions on cybersecurity and ICT, rather than interfering with local culinary traditions. Imagine the audacity,” Mr Aluu stated.

Some described the event as a win for cultural preservation. “Victory for the masses,” Ifiok Itiaba wrote on Facebook.

Slaughter and sale of dog meat is illegal in many countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, and Taiwan. There is a ban on the consumption of dog meat in some specific cities in China.

In 2024, South Korea declared a ban on the sale of dog meat for consumption, which is to take effect in February 2027.

Those against dog meat consumption point to the cruel ways of slaughtering the animal – they are usually hacked or clubbed to death.

“God created it to be eaten,” France 24 quoted an Indonesian man, who opposes the Asian country’s ban on dog meat consumption, as saying. “Don’t only look for the negative side, but also look for its benefits too.”