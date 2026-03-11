Bandits attacked Jikamshi village in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday evening.

The attack began shortly before the villagers broke their Ramadan fast and continued until shortly after the meal.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers stormed the community, shooting sporadically and forcing villagers to flee for safety.

A community leader in the area said the gunmen operated in the village for more than an hour before security forces eventually arrived.

“They came shortly before people broke their fast and stayed for about an hour and some minutes, moving through the streets and shooting,” the community leader said.

The source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on security matters, described the attack as shocking, noting that residents were caught off guard.

However, a short video reportedly recorded by a resident during the attack has been circulating on social media.

Emergency response

Following the incident, local authorities convened an emergency security meeting to discuss measures to prevent further attacks in the area.

According to the community leader, the chairman of the local government council cancelled an official engagement outside the area and returned to coordinate the response.

“He ensured that all the injured victims received treatment, including those referred to hospitals in Katsina,” the source said, adding that the council covered the medical expenses of the victims.

Questions over peace arrangement

The attack has also raised concerns because Jikamshi and other communities in the area were previously included in a local reconciliation arrangement aimed at reducing violence by armed groups.

Under the arrangement, some groups were said to assist communities in tracking stolen livestock and recovering property from criminal gangs.

The community leader said authorities suspect the attackers may have come from outside the area.

“We believe they might be from another location, but the security meeting will determine exactly what happened,” he said.

Police confirm casualties

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the Katsina State Police Command confirmed the attack and said three victims later died from injuries sustained during the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Aliyu, said the command received a distress call at about 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that suspected bandits had attacked the village.

“Upon receipt of the report, a joint team of security agencies led by the Divisional Police Officer in Musawa responded to the scene and engaged the bandits,” Mr Aliyu said.

According to the police, 14 people were injured in the attack, but three of the victims later died while receiving treatment, while the remaining victims are responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Shehu, has condemned the attack and ordered further investigation to track down the perpetrators.

Katsina is among the Nigerian states most affected by banditry, with armed groups frequently attacking rural communities, kidnapping residents and rustling livestock.