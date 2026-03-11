The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a nationwide warning as temperatures continue to soar across several states, raising concerns over heat stress and related health complications.

In an advisory posted on its X page, NiMet highlighted that residents in Benue, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger, Kebbi, Cross River, Oyo, Ogun, and other inland areas of the southern states are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

NiMet explained that heat stress occurs when the body is unable to cool itself effectively.

A combination of high temperatures, humidity, poor ventilation, dehydration, inappropriate clothing, and excessive physical exertion can trigger the condition.

If left unaddressed, heat stress can lead to serious health issues, particularly for children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. In severe cases, it may result in heat exhaustion or even heatstroke.

Recommended precautionary measures

The agency urged Nigerians to take practical steps to reduce their exposure to extreme heat. Citizens are advised to remain well-hydrated by drinking sufficient water, stay in well-ventilated or air-conditioned spaces where possible, and use hats, sunshades, and sunscreen when outdoors.

NiMet also recommended wearing light, breathable clothing and cautioned parents to keep infants cool and hydrated, and to ensure that children are never left unattended in parked vehicles.

In addition, strenuous outdoor activities should be limited between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, when temperatures typically peak.

A growing public health concern

Heat is increasingly recognised as a major environmental and occupational health hazard.

According to a 2024 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO), heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths globally. It can exacerbate existing illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, and mental health conditions.

The health body also noted that high temperatures increase the risk of accidents and can facilitate the transmission of some infectious diseases. Heatstroke, a severe form of heat stress, is a medical emergency with a high case-fatality rate.

International context

The WHO data also indicated that the number of people exposed to extreme heat has grown exponentially due to climate change, with heat-related mortality for people over 65 rising by roughly 85 per cent between 2000–2004 and 2017–2021.

Studies estimate that between 2000 and 2019, around 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred each year worldwide, with 45 per cent in Asia and 36 per cent in Europe.

High-intensity heatwaves, the study noted, can trigger acute mortality spikes. For instance, the 2003 European heatwave claimed 70,000 lives, while a 44-day heatwave in the Russian Federation in 2010 resulted in 56,000 excess deaths.

Both physiological factors, such as age and health status, and exposure factors, including occupation, socio-economic conditions, and housing quality, influence vulnerability to heat.

WHO emphasised that the negative health impacts of heat are largely preventable through proactive public health and multi-sectoral interventions, including early warning systems, public education, and climate action combined with preparedness strategies.

Nigeria in focus

A PREMIUM TIMES report highlighted these global findings within the Nigerian context.

The report noted that rising temperatures, poor housing infrastructure, limited access to water and electricity, and high humidity are creating conditions where heat stress could become a critical public health challenge.

Vulnerable populations, particularly children, the elderly, and outdoor workers, face heightened risks, while urban centres are especially exposed due to inadequate ventilation and the scarcity of public cooling facilities.

The report concluded that localised interventions, such as community cooling centres, provision of safe drinking water, and education on heat-prevention strategies, are essential to protecting the most vulnerable populations.