The police command in Cross River State has confirmed the arrest of a member of the Cross River House of Assembly, Ovat Agbor, for alleged wife battering.

Mr Agbor represents Obubra I State constituency in the assembly

Sunday Eitokpah, the police spokesperson in Cross River, gave the confirmation in Calabar on Monday.

According to Mr Eitokpah, an assistant superintendent of police, Mr Agbor, who was arrested on Monday morning, was with the State Criminal Investigation Department where he was interrogated on the allegation of domestic violence.

The lawmaker’s alleged assault on his wife had elicited reactions from social media, with many condemning it.

The Cross River State House of Assembly had on Thursday suspended the lawmaker over the incident.

In the motion, the assembly condemned the alleged violent behaviour involving Mr Agbor, describing it as a “conduct unbecoming” of a lawmaker and contrary to the ethical standards expected of members of the legislative arm of government.

After deliberations, the House resolved that Mr Agbor be placed on indefinite suspension from all legislative activities.

The assembly also approved the constitution of a committee to investigate the matter and report its findings back to the House for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, Mr Agbor had on Monday apologised to the Cross River State governor, the assembly, his constituents, and the people of Cross River over the domestic violence.

(NAN)