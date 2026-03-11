The Ondo State Government says it has banned the operation of commercial motorcyclists (Okada) from 7 p.m till 6a.m due to the level of insecurity in the state.

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said this on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital, while parading 70 suspects for various offences.

Mr Adeleye explained that the restriction aims to check the nefarious activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, and criminals seen recently in the state.

According to him, the restriction was enforced previously. He said it is now reinforced with a total ban on the use of Okada within Ondo State from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mr Adeleye, who said that the ban took immediate effect, said that all commercial motorcyclists had two weeks to freely register and collect certified documents of eligibility before they could ride within the state.

“After two weeks, they will be made to pay N20,000 to the Board of Internal Revenue for registration. We want all Okada in the state properly documented.

“In the same vein, cart-pushing in major metropolises is banned.

“Mandatory registration of dealers and regulation of activities of scrap metal is going to be enforced, and prohibition of display of farm produce in unauthorised places.

READ ALSO Gov Aiyedatiwa meets Miyetti Allah, others over rising insecurity in Ondo

“If you look around the town now, you find out people making makeshift markets at junctions, where they put tomato, onions, and other produce.

“These places are being used as monitoring points of the metropolis, and this has been uncovered by the intelligence section of the security agencies,” the commander said.

Mr Adeleye also explained that 39 of the 70 suspects were caught for breaking the law and order, 18 for kidnapping, one for anti-grazing, one for human trafficking, and 11 for cult-related cases.

Ondo State, particularly its northern part near the border with Kogi State, has seen a surge in insecurity in the last months, including kidnap-for-ransom and attacks on communities.

(NAN)