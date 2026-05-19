Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been nominated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District, despite his ongoing corruption trials before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Bello won the primary election conducted across the five local government areas of the district on Monday.

The returning officer, Sadiq Mohammed, announced the results at the collation centre in Okene, saying the exercise was peaceful and credible.

According to him, Mr Bello polled 72,399 votes to defeat Ibrahim Adoke, who scored 319 votes, and Momoh Yusuf Obaro, who secured 188 votes.

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The former governor recorded victory in each of the five local government areas in the district.

In Adavi, he scored 18,341 votes, and 10,298 votes in Ajaokuta. He also polled 5,146 votes in Ogori/Magongo, 8,943 votes in Okehi, and 29,621 votes in Okene, regarded as his political stronghold.

Mr Mohammed said the outcome reflected the party’s commitment to internal democracy and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

The victory formally positions Mr Bello to face the incumbent senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The primary comes amid weeks of controversy surrounding Mr Bello’s screening status within the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported conflicting claims over whether the former governor was cleared by the party’s screening committee after a document surfaced online listing him as “not cleared.”

Party sources had claimed that Mr Bello failed to appear before the screening panel because of concerns relating to his ongoing criminal cases before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor is currently facing two separate criminal trials involving allegations of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and diversion of public funds during his tenure as governor between 2016 and 2024.

In one of the cases before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the EFCC filed a 19-count charge accusing Mr Bello of laundering about N80.2 billion allegedly diverted from Kogi State funds.

The commission alleged that the funds were moved through multiple bank accounts and used to acquire luxury properties in Nigeria and Dubai.

The trial has featured testimonies from bank officials and other witnesses regarding alleged cash transactions structured to evade financial reporting requirements.

In another case, the EFCC accused Mr Bello and two co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, of involvement in an alleged N110.4 billion fraud and criminal breach of trust.

The anti-graft agency had in April 2024 declared the former governor wanted following controversies surrounding his arrest and arraignment.

The matter later generated national attention after a standoff involving EFCC operatives at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Abuja before Mr Bello eventually appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Bello has consistently denied all allegations through his lawyers, describing the cases as politically motivated.

His senatorial ambition has continued to generate debate within and outside the APC, with critics questioning the propriety of allowing a politician facing high-profile corruption charges to seek elective office while the cases remain unresolved.

Despite the controversy, the former governor retained significant influence within the APC structure in Kogi Central, after serving two terms as governor before handing over to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in January 2024.

Political observers say his emergence as the APC candidate could set the stage for one of the most closely watched senatorial contests in the 2027 elections.