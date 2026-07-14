The Yobe State Government has approved the enrolment of state and local government retirees into the Social Equity Programme of its health insurance scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA), Babagana Tijjani, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Damaturu.

Mr Tijjani said the approval was granted by Governor Mai Mala Buni following a recommendation from the agency.

He said the initiative aims to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare spending among pensioners and improve access to comprehensive, quality healthcare services at YSCHMA-accredited health facilities.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to him, the approval underscores the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of retirees by ensuring they continue to access quality healthcare after retirement.

“This approval is another demonstration of the governor’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of residents of the state,” he said.

“By bringing retirees under the social equity programme, the government is ensuring that senior citizens can access quality healthcare without suffering financial hardship.”

The executive secretary further said that the inclusion of retirees in the scheme aligned with the administration’s healthcare reform agenda and the state’s drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

He also described the development as a significant step in expanding access to healthcare and strengthening social protection.

Mr Tijjani commended the governor for approving the initiative and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to its effective implementation.

He said the YSCHMA would work closely with pension unions, relevant government institutions and healthcare providers to ensure a transparent enrolment process and seamless access to healthcare services for eligible beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the YSCHMA was established under Yobe State Law No. 7 of 2019 to implement the state’s contributory healthcare scheme and promote equitable, affordable and qualitative healthcare services for residents.

(NAN)