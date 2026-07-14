The family of Abdulazeez Abiodun, a farmer popularly known as Kebe, has appealed to security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death after his body was found in a bush in Isanlu-Isin in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Speaking to Punch newspaper, the deceased’s daughter, Rofiat Abdulazeez, said her father went missing after leaving home for his cocoa farm.

According to Miss Abdulazeez, her father left his residence in Isanlu-Isin at about 7 a.m. on Saturday for his farm in Owa-Onire but did not return home later that day, prompting the family to begin a search.

She said after failed attempts to reach him by telephone, the family alerted local hunters and residents, who joined the search.

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“When the hunters got to his farm, they found only his motorcycle parked there. Seeing the motorcycle without my father filled us with fear. We initially believed he might have been kidnapped and waited anxiously, expecting that someone would contact us to demand a ransom. However, no call ever came,” she told Punch.

According to her, the search party later found the farmer’s body in a nearby bush.

“After searching for some time, far away from where his motorcycle had been parked, they made a horrifying discovery. They found my father’s lifeless body in the bush. His two hands had been tied, and he had been brutally killed,” she said.

She described the killing as devastating.

“We want those responsible for this terrible crime to be identified, arrested, and prosecuted according to the law. My father deserves justice, and our family deserves answers,” she said.

Miss Abdulazeez also said the family reported the incident to the Isanlu-Isin Divisional Police Headquarters and that officers recovered his motorcycle from the scene, but had yet to provide an update on the investigation.

Growing insecurity

The incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Kwara State.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that Owa-Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area was deserted after repeated attacks by armed groups, with security operatives describing the community as almost empty during a recent operation.

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The newspaper also reported the killing of the traditional ruler of Olayinka, Salman Aweda, who died in captivity after being abducted by gunmen, as well as the release of the traditional ruler of Olohuntele after nearly two months in captivity.

PREMIUM TIMES further reported coordinated attacks on communities in Isin and Ifelodun local government areas, the abduction of a primary school teacher along the Obbo-Ile-Eruku Road, and several other kidnapping incidents that have heightened fears among residents.

Police yet to comment

The police had not commented on the killing as of the time of filing this report.

Calls and text messages sent to the state command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, went unanswered.