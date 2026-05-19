Super Falcons defender and ex- FC Robo Queens star Shukurat Oladipo has been named Best Defender in Italy’s Serie A Women after a standout 2025–26 season with AS Roma.

Named in the Serie A Women Team of the Year alongside club teammates Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi and Giulia Dragoni, the Falcons defensive wall enjoyed a breakout campaign in Italy, following the club’s dominant title-winning season.

The former FC Robo Queens star established herself as a key figure in Roma’s defensive line, featuring in 18 Serie A matches with 15 starts as the team recorded 11 clean sheets during her involvement, while remaining unbeaten in the league matches she featured in.

Oladipo made 30 appearances across all competitions, including her debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, underlining the Nigerian defender’s rapid rise and importance within the squad.

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Recording 27 interceptions, 27 tackles, 70 clearances and 104 recoveries in the league from 1,398 minutes of action, her defensive output further highlighted her influence at the back, as Roma Women maintained one of the strongest defensive records in the division.

Sealing a dominant domestic campaign, Roma officially lifted the Serie A Women trophy on Saturday after ending their season with a 2–0 win over Genoa.

With the 21-year-old’s performances so far in her first season in Italy, Oladipo have further strengthened Nigeria’s growing presence in European women’s football, with the young defender continuing to build her reputation at the highest level.

Up next for her and compatriot Rinsola Babajide, will see all attention turned to the Coppa Italia Femminile final against Juventus on 24 May, where Roma will aim to complete a domestic double, and at this rate nothing is impossible.