The Iranian army has sworn to prevent the US from forcefully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stating that its forces will not relent over the vital waterway.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never be opened by war, evil, and American aggression,” the army’s spokesperson, Mohammad Akraminia, said.

He insisted that “respecting the rights of the Iranian people is the only way to open the Strait.”

“We are obligated to avenge the blood of the martyrs, especially the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution,” he also noted.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains at the heart of the US war with Iran. About 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes through the Strait, and its closure at the heart of the war led to a 50 per cent increase in global oil prices.

Iran and the US, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding, agreed to reopen the Strait and allow free passage of ships for a 60-day period during which a final agreement would be reached.

However, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement.

Iran announced the waterway’s closure on Saturday morning over what it described as unauthorised transit.

It also announced the next day that the passage remained suspended and that permits would be issued once “stability and calm” were restored.

Mr Akraminia’s comment comes shortly after the US again attacked Iran overnight. US missiles and drones struck cities across Iran, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar. The comment is also a response to President Donald Trump’s threat to seize control of the Strait and have the US run it as its “guardian.”

“We are taking over the Strait. They have nothing. They’ve got nothing,” Mr Trump said on Monday.

The overnight attack on Iranian cities was the third night of US attacks in a row. The strikes hit a huge swath of the country, including an Iranian port, with video showing fire and smoke over cities.

Iran, retaliating, also launched new waves of strikes towards Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Al Jazeera reports that the Jordan air defence systems shot down four missiles fired from Iran overnight.

Meanwhile, the US blockade on Iran is set to resume later today. Mr Trump had said the American military would be “stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving” the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump, despite Iran’s closure of the waterway, said, “Hormuz Strait is open, and will remain open, ‌with or without Iran.”

Mr Trump also said the US will impose a 20 per cent cargo charge on all other vessels, on the grounds that the US deserved reimbursement for controlling the vital waterway.

“The U.S.A… will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20 per cent on all cargo shipped, for any costs all to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” he said.