The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of additional train sets to expand capacity on the Red Line rail corridor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the new 24-car rolling stock would strengthen the Red Line fleet, improve service frequency and reduce waiting times for commuters.

“We have received a new set of 24-car trains to strengthen the Lagos Red Line fleet,” the governor said. “This will improve capacity, reduce wait times and make daily commuting easier for Lagosians.”

He added that the administration remained focused on building a more efficient and reliable mass transit system for the state.

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The newly delivered coaches are configured into three train sets, according to details from the state’s rail expansion plan.

The Red Line currently operates two Talgo Series 8 train sets on the Agbado–Oyingbo corridor, which began commercial operations after its commissioning in February 2024.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), which oversees the project, plans to increase daily trips on the corridor to about 37, with a long-term target of transporting more than 500,000 passengers daily.

The 27-kilometre first phase of the Red Line links Agbado to Oyingbo, passing through key population and commercial hubs including Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin and Yaba. The line is designed to integrate with the Blue Line at Marina, forming part of a wider intermodal transport network across Lagos.

LAMATA stated that the project is expected to ease congestion, improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity along the rail corridor.

According to the agency, the planned extensions include routes to the National Theatre and direct links to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and domestic terminal in Ikeja.