The governorship ambition of Obafemi Hamzat is drawing support from a new citizen-led group, KOHmmunity, operating across Lagos.

The group has an established presence in several parts of the state, including Yaba, Akoka, Alaba and Lagos Island, and operates largely outside established party structures. Its members include professionals, traders, students and community figures, reflecting participation across both formal and informal sectors.

According to its organisers, KOHmmunity’s activities include market outreach, campus engagement and online advocacy, with several thousand residents said to have registered interest through its platform.

The development comes as political discussions in Lagos are shifting toward succession planning. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to complete his second term in 2027, in line with constitutional limits. While political parties are yet to begin formal campaigns, support groups and alignments are emerging.

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Mr Hamzat, the current deputy governor, previously served as Commissioner for Science and Technology and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure. Supporters point to this experience in making the case for continuity in governance.

In a recent Facebook post, Mr Hamzat signalled ongoing consultations. “ Today, I commenced consultations with esteemed members of the Governance Advisory Council. We engaged in sincere and insightful discussions on the future of Lagos and the leadership it demands.

“I deeply value the wealth of experience and guidance shared. This process is rooted in listening, learning, and collaborating to build a stronger and more prosperous Lagos.” He wrote on Tuesday.

“The stakes for our society have never been higher,” said Lanre Ajibade, an early convener associated with the KOHmmunity initiative. “Lagos is at a critical juncture. We are not just a conventional support base; we see ourselves as the catalysts of a tested and trusted blueprint. The group is built on the reality that the future of Lagos demands leadership deeply rooted in competence, experience, and innovation.”

Participants say the group provides a platform for citizens to organise around issues they consider important to governance and economic outcomes.

“We are not waiting for traditional politicians to come and solicit our votes,” said Folashade Ajayi, a textile trader in Idumota involved with the group. “We are organising ourselves because we understand that the policies of the next administration will directly affect our businesses and our children’s futures. We are rallying behind a vision we believe will translate into tangible progress for everyday Lagosians.”

Political observers say such grassroots mobilisation may influence early narratives ahead of party primaries, particularly in a state where local networks often play a role in electoral outcomes.

It remains unclear how the group will align with formal party structures as the election cycle progresses. However, its emergence points to increasing citizen involvement in political processes ahead of 2027.