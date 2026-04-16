MTN Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data credit advance service, known as Xtratime, to comply with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) regulatory requirements.

The telecommunications company disclosed the temporary suspension of the credit service in a statement signed by its secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group on Thursday.

MTN said the measure is to comply with the FCCPC licensing framework for entities providing digital or non-traditional consumer credit services.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTN Nigeria or the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Company has temporarily suspended its airtime and data credit advance service (‘Xtratime’).

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“This relates to the implementation of processes under the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, which introduced a new compliance and licensing framework for entities providing digital or non-traditional consumer credit services,” the statement read.

The FCCPC had expanded its 2025 regulations on digital lending to cover telecom operators and other providers of short-term credit, including airtime and data advance services, requiring them to register and obtain approval to continue operations.

Building on its 2022 framework, the updated rules introduce stricter oversight, with transitional compliance deadlines leading to full registration by April 2026.

This reflects rising concerns over consumer debt, data privacy, and lending practices in Nigeria’s growing digital credit sector.

In its statement on the “Xtratime” suspension, MTN implored its customers to access alternative digital channels for airtime and data purchases pending the time it meets the regulatory requirements.

It also assured the investing public that the suspension will not have a material impact.

The telecommunications company said it continues to closely monitor customer behaviour and usage trends and will update the public on new developments.

“In the interim, customers continue to have access to alternative digital channels for airtime and data purchases.

“Given the scale within the revenue mix, we do not expect the temporary suspension to have a material impact. We are closely monitoring customer behaviour and usage trends and will provide an update on any quantified impact in our Q1 2026 results,” the statement read.