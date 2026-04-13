The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Tijani, has visited the scene of accident that claimed the life of a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), assuring that justice will be served.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi,a supritendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night.

She said the commissioner of police, alongside other senior officers of the command, carried out an on-the-spot assessment of the scene.

Ms Adebisi said the police team also engaged representatives of the Students’ Union of LASU during the visit.

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She said that Mr Tijani commended the students for their orderly and responsible conductsi n spite of the grief over the loss of their colleague.

“He assured them that the suspect involved in the incident would be charged to court on Monday for proper prosecution, ” she said.

The spokesperson consequently, reiterated the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the safety of all residents.

She also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.

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The police commissioner’s visit followed the death of a 300 level female student, Azeezat Abdul-Rasheed, who was crushed by a vehicle at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Igando area of the same state.

In a video shared on X by a student of LASU, @Khennybass, some students were seen storming the Area M Police Division at Idimu.

They had alleged that officers were shielding the driver involved in the incident, by attempting to cover up the situation .

They had consequently, demanded justice for their colleague.(NAN)