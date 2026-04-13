A magistrate’s court in Makurdi, Benue State, on Monday, remanded two men, Terhile Yarnum and Simon Changoji, standing trial over alleged conspiracy, trespass, causing hurt and illegal possession of firearm.

The magistrate, Ajuma Igama, did not take the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

Ms Igama ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until 11 May for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inedu Friday, a police inspector, told the court that one Kanshio Cyprian of Ukemberegya, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, reported the case at Anyin Divisional Police Station.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The complainant stated that he was working with five others at the farm when Terhile Yarnum and Simon Changoji along with many others from the Changoji family attacked them.

He reported that the attackers trespassed onto the land with sticks, cutlasses and guns, attacked them and injured one Terhile Abraham on his forehead.

“They later made away with a wheelbarrow of seed yams, all with a total value of N136,000,” he said.

Mr Friday said that during police investigations, the defendants were arrested in connection with the alleged crime while others were still at large.

The prosecutor said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and asked the court for another date for mention.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 97, 349, 254, 288 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004; and Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act 3004 suggested.

(NAN)