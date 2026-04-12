The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a suspected member of the Buccaneer Confraternity, also known as the Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), Adedipe Adeyinkan, in the Iponri area of the state.

The incident occurred late Saturday night on the National Stadium Bridge inward Iponri.

In a short statement posted on X on Sunday, the police said Mr Adeyinkan, popularly known as “Agali,” was attacked at about 11:30 p.m. and later died at a hospital.

“The Command is aware of the shooting incident involving Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as “Agali,” which occurred on 11th April 2026 at about 11:30 p.m. on National Stadium Bridge inward Iponri,” the statement said.

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“The victim was rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

While the police did not provide further details, reports circulating on social media platforms, including Naija Confra, an anti-cultism monitoring group, alleged that the deceased was a prominent figure within the Buccaneers confraternity in the Surulere axis.

The platform also linked the killing to a possible cult rivalry and suggested political undertones. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and the police have yet to confirm any motive behind the attack.

This newspaper observed from the footage that he was shot in a white SUV as passersby gathered around the scene.

The killing comes amid growing concerns over cult-related violence in parts of Lagos.

Last week, three men were reportedly hacked to death by suspected cultists in the Lagos Island area after attending a birthday party in the Epetedo community.

The victims were reportedly attacked while returning home from the gathering.

“One of them managed to escape, while the other three were macheted to death. The incident was reported at the station,” a source told Punch Newspaper, attributing the attack to a suspected rivalry between cult groups.

Separate accounts from Naija Confra identified one of the victims as “China” and alleged that members of rival cult groups were involved in the attack. The platform also claimed that a fourth individual, identified as “Sanjo,” escaped.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify these details.

The command has not announced any arrests in connection with either incident as of the time of filing this report.

The recent cases spotlight a resurgence of cult-related violence across parts of Lagos, despite ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb the menace.