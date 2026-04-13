Communities in the western part of Zamfara State are facing a surge in terrorists’ attacks, with about 33 people already killed and more than 200 abducted in April.

The area, covering seven local government areas, shares boundaries with Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi states, all vulnerable states in the banditry conflict.

The zone is made up of Talata Mafara, Anka, Bakura, Maradun, Bukkuyum and Gummi areas.

PREMIUM TIMES’ analysis of the attacks reveals that the two main roads that link the zone with central Zamfara and other states are prone to bandits’ attacks. Mayanchi – Anka – Gurusu – Gummi and Mayanchi – Talata Mafara roads have recorded attacks in which travellers were kidnapped.

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The attacks

The latest attack that shocked the state was in Bunkasau, where at least 20 residents were killed and more than 40 injured on Friday.

On 3 April, 150 residents of Kurfar Danya in Bukkuyum were abducted. Same day, the bandits blocked the Anka – Gurusu highway and abducted two motorists.

The following day, seven internally displaced persons were killed while 11 were abducted in Bukkuyum area.

On 5 April, the terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Gadar Manya – Makarkari road in the Anka area. A military vehicle hit the IED and it exploded, though with no casualties recorded. Around 2 p.m. on the same day, terrorists attacked a mining site outside Abare and killed four miners and stole their mined gold.

On 6 April, a driver was shot and injured on the Anka – Gurusu road by bandits.

On Saturday, 11 April, two communities, Yar Galma and Dogon Daji, in the same Bukkuyum area, were also attacked by bandits. Two people were killed in Yar Galma with four others injured.

Several passengers in an 18-seater bus were abducted on Janbako – Faru road in Maradun area on 12 April, while in Nannarki village of the Bukkuyum area, one man was killed and seven abducted.

What’s inspiring the attacks?

Abubakar Musa, a resident of Anka, who has followed the banditry conflict for over a decade, said the terrorists are able to continue their attacks on the Anka – Bukkuyum – Gummi corridor due to government abandonment.

“The bandits have more areas under their control here than the government. Government is not present in these areas and the bandits are taking advantage of that. The upsurge began during the Ramadan fast and has continued,” he said.

“The bandits in the axis now have no central control with the killing of Halilu Sububu, because if there is a leader there, local communities could have someone to strike a deal with,’ said a humanitarian worker who works in the zone, Aminu Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar agreed that government presence is low in the area, ‘From Mayanchi junction up to Gurusu through Anka, the road is really ungoverned with no security checkpoints. There are vigilante members on the road around Tashar Kaiwa but that’s seriously not enough.’

Government, police react

Reacting to the increase in attacks, the state governor, Dauda Lawal, vowed to continue to protect lives and property of the people.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala – Idris, Mr Lawal expressed grief over the recent attacks in Bukkuyum area.

“He reassures the people of Zamfara State of the government’s resolve to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and restore peace across all communities,” the statement added.

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On his part, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, Ahmad Muhammad – Bello, said the police command is determined to restore peace in the state.

In a statement by the police spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, and shared with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Bello expressed “commitment to community-oriented policing, emphasising that his leadership is anchored on service to the people.”

He called on the residents of the state to share timely and credible information with the police that would help in tackling security issues.