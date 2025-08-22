The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU) in Awka, Anambra State, has announced an indefinite ban on the popular “signing off” ceremony often observed by students after their final examinations.

Chinenye Okeke, the university’s registrar, in a statement on Tuesday, said the ban takes immediate effect.

Ms Okeke explained that the ban was in response to repeated cases of violence and disruption of university activities because of the “signing off” ceremony.

The registrar said that the university management expressed concerns about unauthorised individuals who frequently infiltrate the campus during such celebrations, which she said pose security risks for both students and staff.

“The university emphasised that the ‘signing off’ practices have grown into unruly gatherings, sometimes resulting in disorderly conduct, threats to safety and property damage.

“It warned that any student found engaging in the act would face severe disciplinary actions, including possible rustication,” she said.

Ms Okeke said the university has warned outsiders against entering the campus to partake in or encourage the banned activity.

“Such violators risk arrest and prosecution for breach of peace,” she stated, reaffirming the university’s commitment to safety and academic excellence.

The registrar urged students to focus on their academic responsibilities and report any misconduct or threats to the appropriate authorities.

“With this decision, the institution aligns itself with other universities across Nigeria in cracking down on unruly final-year ‘sign out’ celebrations, placing safety and order above tradition,” she added.

Security guards arrest three students for violating ban

Meanwhile, two days after the ban was announced on Thursday, some armed university security officers began arresting students for allegedly violating the ban.

In a video clip circulating on Facebook, the institution security guards were seen forcing three yet-to-be-identified students out of a building on campus for wearing shirts scribbled with markers in violation of the ban.

“I did not give anybody a marker,” one of the students, a female, was heard explaining to one of the angry guards.

“Leave this place,” one of the guards ordered her.

The clip, which has now gone viral, showed the security guards dragging the students outside the premises to an unknown location.

Like NAU, like IMT

In October 2024, the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu State announced a similar ban in its campus.

The ban by the IMT management followed the death of a student which happened when a graduating student, in a celebratory mood, rammed his car into a crowd of students within the institution’s premises.