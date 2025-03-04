The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU) has refuted reports that the institution was involved in a contract scandal.

NAU, known as UNIZIK, is a federal university in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

An online newspaper, on Sunday, reported that UNIZIK allegedly awarded a contract for the construction of the university’s perimeter fencing twice to different companies in violation of the procurement laws.

The newspaper claimed the institution awarded the contract first to Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Limited in 2024 for N180,031,437.50 and later to Dukonni Nigeria Limited in February 2025 for N370,738,367.05 without officially revoking the initial agreement.

The two contracts totalled over N550 million.

The newspaper attached a letter of award of the contract by the university and a letter of acceptance from Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Limited.

Also attached to the story was a letter the company’s lawyers wrote to the UNIZIK Acting Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Ikechebelu, a professor.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the letter dated 19th February 2025, the company accused the university of breaching the contract terms and illegally terminating the contract.

‘It’s false and malicious,’ – UNIZIK speaks

However, reacting in a statement on Monday, the UNIZIK spokesperson, Louis Njelita, denied the allegations and described them as “false and malicious.”

Mr Njelita said contrary to the allegations, the university did not enter into any contract with Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd for the Remodelling and Construction of the Southern Boundary (Frontage Perimeter Fence, Lot 1).

The spokesperson explained that the university had offered the contract to the company in a letter dated 25 October 2024 with a condition in the letter that the offer must be accepted within seven days from the offer date.

“For reasons best known to Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd., they failed, neglected and disregarded to accept the offer within the stipulated seven days the offer was open.

“And for the failure and refusal on the part of Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. to accept the offer, the offer lapsed,” he said.

Meanwhile, a letter of acceptance purportedly written by the company and dated 25 October 2024 has been circulating on social media.

The letter, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, was not acknowledged by the university.

Mr Njelita, in defence, said the university management never received the letter.

“A glance at the said letter of ‘Acceptance of Award’ will reveal that same was never received by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University as there is no such acknowledgment of receipt stamp on the letter.

“Besides, the record of the Procurement Unit of the university, particularly the register of mail, shows that Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. collected/received the letter of offer of Award of Contract on 30 October 2024, five clear days after the purported acceptance.

In effect, Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. accepted the offer five days before they even received the offer. What a wonder!” he said.

The UNIZIK spokesperson faulted the claim by the company that they mobilised to the site and had requested the university for the release of 30 per cent of the total contract sum, amounting to N54 million, as mobilisation funds to facilitate “efficient commencement” of work.

The company claimed it made the request to the university in a letter dated 28th October 2024 but got no response.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. never mobilised to any site, nor did they carry out any such site clearing and proceeded with procurement of materials, labour deployment and other preparatory measures to ensure the successful execution of the project.

“The necessary formalities for handing over the site to Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. was not fulfilled, because the offer of the award was never accepted and no agreement was entered into for the contract as indicated in the offer letter,” the UNIZIK spokesperson responded.

Continuing, he said: “What is more is that, just like in the case of the letter of acceptance which predates the date of receipt of the letter of offer, the purported letter of Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. requesting for mobilisation is dated 28th October 2024, which is two days before they received the offer of award of contract.

“All these transpired while the university was enmeshed in a leadership crisis.

Abdullahi Hawawo Construction Co. Ltd. will need to explain how they accepted an offer and requested for mobilisation before the offer of award was received.”

‘Go to court if your contract was breached’

Mr Njelita explained that a number of factors compelled the university to cancel the planned remodelling of the university fence.

The spokesperson listed some of the factors to include failure of the company to accept the contract and the near total demolition of the fence by scavengers.

“The planned remodelling consequently became unfeasible and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University had to consider a whole new contract of a completely new perimeter fence,” he said.

The new contract of building completely new perimeter fence was then awarded to the Dukonni Nigeria Limited by the university management.

He asked the company to seek legal redress if it believes the contract it had with the university was breached or that the institution failed in any contractual obligation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

