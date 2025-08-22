Popular comedian Ayo “AY Comedian” Makun has addressed rumours that he and his estranged wife, Mabel, are on the verge of reconciliation, sixteen months after their separation.

In April 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that AY and Mabel announced the end of their marriage, marking the third publicised crisis in their relationship within eight years.

The couple, who married in 2008, faced speculation as early as February 2016 when reports claimed Mabel moved out of their Lekki home for undisclosed reasons.

Again, in June 2017, controversy trailed the union after Mabel publicly urged a prominent Lagos socialite to steer clear of her husband. Both denied the reports at the time.

However, in April 2024, AY, 54, confirmed the collapse of his 16-year marriage in an Instagram post, bringing an end to years of speculation.

Their separation was largely kept out of the public eye until recently, when unverified claims suggested that AY, accompanied by some family members, approached Mabel to seek reconciliation.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, the comedian, who made his acting debut in the 2014 film ‘30 Days in Atlanta’, which he produced and Robert Peters directed, dismissed the reports as misleading.

He urged the public not to be swayed by false narratives surrounding his private life.

Debunking the rumours, the Ondo-born said: “My attention has been drawn to a series of false, incessant, and insensitive social media posts suggesting that I am in a state of regret and seeking reconciliation in my past relationship. These publications are deliberately manipulative, calculated to mislead the public, and designed solely for traffic and engagement.

“For clarity, I have never authorised or made any such statements. If I wish to communicate my personal position on any matter, I have the platform, the reach, and the credibility to do so directly, not through faceless blogs and rumour-driven platforms.”

Legal action

Additionally, the alumnus of Delta State University, Abraka, threatened to take legal action against bloggers who spread the rumour.

“This serves as a final warning: all such false narratives should be disregarded by the public. Moving forward, the appropriate legal measures will be instituted against individuals, blogs, or platforms that continue to publish, promote, or circulate these defamatory stories. Enough of the lies,” said AY.

The comedian and his estranged wife, Mabel, share two children, Michelle and Ayomide.

This newspaper earlier reported that AY, after confirming his separation from Mabel, an interior designer, described his daughters as blessings from their 16-year union.

As of press time, Mabel hasn’t responded to the rumour about a possible reconciliation with AY.