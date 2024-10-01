A female student was killed on Monday in a car accident on the campus of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu when some students were celebrating after their final year examinations.

A student, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, said one of the graduating students, in a celebratory mood, was driving recklessly before the car ploughed into a crowd of students.

He said the car, which appeared to have had a brake failure, hit some students before running over the victim.

Video clip

A video clip recorded after the accident has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups. The clip showed some students lifting up the car while the body of the unidentified victim was seen underneath the car.

IMT reacts

The IMT management has confirmed the incident.

In a circular on Tuesday, the Acting Rector of the IMT, Emeka Ejim, said he had repeatedly warned students of the institution against “riotous and excessive celebration”.

“The girl that died is not an IMT student, but (she is of) Peaceland. She came to sign off one of the injured students,” Mr Ejim said.

Peaceland is a private university located a few miles away from the IMT.

The acting rector said apart from the deceased victim, two other female students from the public administration department were injured in the accident.

He said the injured students were receiving treatment at Posh Hospital in the New Haven Area of Enugu.

Mr Ejim said one of the injured students is an HND I student while the second victim is an HND II – all from the public administration department of the institution.

He said one of the injured students would be transferred to the Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu on Wednesday because X-ray results showed she had a fractured bone in her leg.

Suspension of the examination

Mr Ejim announced the indefinite suspension of the final year examinations in the institution.

“The AB and the management will be having an emergency meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, 2 October 2024, at 9 00 a.m. to deliberate further,” he said.

The institution’s spokesperson, Mark Eze, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the examination was suspended so that management could investigate the incident.

“We want to find out what happened and how it happened.

“Despite all our warnings, these students still went ahead to do the type of celebrations that led to this incident,” Mr Eze, a lawyer, said.

