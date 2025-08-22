The Federal Ministry of Justice says it has repositioned itself to adopt technology and digital transformation to enhance justice delivery in the country.

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, said this on Thursday at the ongoing Top Management Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Justice, holding in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is ‘Positioning for Digital Transformation.’

Mr Fagbemi said that with the growing legal demands and societal pressures, the ministry must adopt strategies to keep the wheel of justice continuously in motion by adopting digital transformation.

He said that the retreat would evaluate the ministry’s institutional position, define its direction, and map out steps required to achieve its objectives.

“The ministry must therefore take the lead in adopting technology to enhance justice delivery. The challenges of today demand that justice never sleeps.

“With growing legal demands and societal pressures, we must adopt innovative strategies to keep the wheels of justice continuously in motion,” Mr Fagbemi said.

The minister said that justice sector had been one of the catalysts for national development and therefore would not be left behind in digital innovations.

According to him, there can be no sustainable growth without access to justice, respect for the rule of law, and a strengthened justice system.

“The criminal justice sector, in particular, faces daunting challenges: inadequate access to justice, overcrowded correctional facilities, delays in trials, and other systemic inefficiencies.

“These issues require urgent and technology-driven solutions,” he said.

Earlier, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, said the retreat designed to deepen institutional capacity in Electronic Content Management (ECM).

She said it would enhance digital case management and integration of Artificial Intelligence within legal workflows.

Mrs Jeddy-Agba added that it was a purposeful platform for strategic dialogue, practical learning, and collective ownership of the Ministry’s reform priorities.

“As we transition into the final phase of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2021–2025) and implement the revised National Policy on Justice, we must reimagine how we lead, collaborate, and deliver public service.

“The pace of global change demands that we embrace digital tools and adaptive leadership,” she said.

She thanked the Akwa Ibom government and development partners for their support and commitment in hosting the retreat.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, while declaring the retreat open, commended the federal ministry of justice for embracing digital transformation to enhance justice delivery.

Mr Eno said that digital innovations would reduce stress, speed up trials and decongest custodial centres in the country.

He said the theme of the retreat was timely and apt as participants will go back revitalised with knowledge to improve service delivery.

(NAN)