A total of 6,009 candidates have been admitted to the Nigerian Bar following the 2026 Call to the Bar ceremonies held in Abuja.

The newly admitted lawyers comprise “6,000 candidates who were successful at the December 2025 Bar Final Examinations and nine candidates from the February 2025 Backlog and previous Calls,” according to a statement shared by the Council of Legal Education on Monday.

The call-to-the-Bar ceremonies took place from Tuesday, 7 July, to Friday, 10 July, at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja.

Presenting the candidates to the Body of Benchers, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Olugbemisola Odusote, certified that the aspirants had satisfactorily completed the prescribed course and had been found “fit and proper in learning and character,” in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Education Act, thereby qualifying them for admission to the Bar.

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Ms Odusote congratulated the new lawyers on attaining what she described as a significant milestone in their professional journey.

She described the occasion as the fulfilment of their long-held aspiration of joining the legal profession and urged them to uphold “the values of integrity, excellence, professionalism, and service to humanity” throughout their careers.

The chairperson of the Body of Benchers, Albert Akpomudje, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), formally admitted the candidates to the Nigerian Bar during the ceremonies.

In his charge, Mr Akpomudje urged the new lawyers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline and professional ethics.

He also encouraged them to seek mentorship under experienced senior lawyers, stressing that continuous learning and proper guidance are essential to a successful legal career.

He also cautioned against the improper use of ‘Barrister’ as a prefix before names, noting that it is not a professional title to be used in that manner.

Mr Akpomudje condemned the practice of aspirants wearing full legal attire, including the wig and gown, and circulating photographs on social media before being formally called to the Bar, describing such conduct as unethical.

Background

The newly called lawyers are the candidates who passed the Nigerian Law School’s December 2025 Bar Final Examinations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in April that 6,000 of the 7,602 candidates who sat the examinations were successful, representing a 79.1 per cent pass rate.

The Council of Legal Education also announced that 212 candidates obtained First Class honours.

The annual call to the Bar marks the final stage of legal training in Nigeria.

Candidates who successfully complete the Nigerian Law School programme, pass the Bar Final Examinations and satisfy the Body of Benchers that they are fit in learning and character are formally admitted to the Nigerian Bar before enrolling at the Supreme Court as legal practitioners.

The Body of Benchers is the statutory body responsible for formally admitting qualified law graduates to the Nigerian Bar.

It also regulates admission to the legal profession and maintains standards of professional conduct and discipline within the profession.