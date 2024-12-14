If ever there was a year where the CAF Player of the Year award seemed destined for one player, it’s the 2024 edition. Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has been head and shoulders above his peers during the year in review.

His exceptional performances make him the undeniable frontrunner for the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award, leaving no room for surprises when the ceremony takes place on 16 December in Marrakech, Morocco.

Lookman’s consistency has been nothing short of remarkable. Representing Nigeria and Atalanta, he has delivered standout performances that underscore his class and impact. He was pivotal in leading Nigeria to the AFCON final in February. He inspired Atalanta to their first-ever UEFA Europa League final in May, where he scored a stunning hat-trick against an undefeated Bayer Leverkusen side.

Unlike many award recipients who typically represent Europe’s most elite clubs, Lookman shattered expectations by dominating with Atalanta, a team with no major trophies in its history before his game-changing contributions. His brilliance in the UEFA Europa League final cemented his status as one of the year’s brightest stars.

CAF’s timeline for the award—covering performances between January and October 2024—further highlights Lookman’s superiority. During this period, he scored 22 goals and registered 18 assists, thriving as both a winger and a versatile forward. His exceptional form consistently elevated Atalanta and Nigeria, making him a key figure in both camps.

Reflecting on his milestone performance against Bayer Leverkusen, Lookman said: “The past few years, I’ve taken my game to a new level on a more consistent basis. Maybe it would have come earlier, but it’s come now, and I’m pleased with my progress. This is just the beginning. I hope for more nights like this and aim to keep improving. That’s the key.”

The former England youth international, who famously won the U-17 World Cup, has credited his decision to represent Nigeria as a turning point in his career. “Ever since I put on the Super Eagles jersey, it’s been fruitful. We’re still growing as a team. The togetherness is special, as we showed at the last AFCON. Reaching the final was a proud moment, despite falling short. Representing Nigeria is a privilege I hold with pride.”

The Contenders

While the other four nominees—Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra, Sehrou Guirassy, and Ronwen Williams—have achieved remarkable feats, none match Lookman’s impact and achievements in 2024.

Hakimi lifted the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles with PSG; Adingra guided Cote d’Ivoire to AFCON glory; Guirassy netted 28 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches for Eintracht Frankfurt; and Williams heroically led South Africa to the AFCON semi-finals, saving four penalties in a dramatic shootout victory over Cape Verde.

However, it’s Lookman’s unmatched achievements that earned him the distinction of being the only African shortlisted for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, where he placed 14th. Such recognition underscores his superiority.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has openly stated that Lookman has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or, emphasising the forward’s ability to deliver in crucial moments with goals, assists, and electrifying displays. Despite his modest stature, Lookman has stood tall in 2024, outshining opponents with his dazzling runs, precise finishing, and relentless determination.

Ademola Lookman’s exceptional performance in 2024 makes him the clear favourite and deserving candidate for the CAF Player of the Year award. His achievements have been historic, and winning this award would be a fitting recognition of his remarkable journey.

