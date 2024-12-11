Ademola Lookman was on target for Atalanta as they pushed Real Madrid to the limit in a thrilling 3-2 encounter in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Despite Lookman’s 65th-minute strike (his third in the Champions League this season), Atalanta ultimately fell short against the Spanish giants.

The match got off to a blistering start, with Kylian Mbappé opening the scoring for Real Madrid in the 10th minute.

Atalanta drew level just before halftime through Charles De Ketelaere’s emphatic penalty.

However, Real Madrid regained the lead in the second half through Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, before Lookman pulled a goal back for Atalanta.

Lookman’s strike was a testament to his skill and determination, as he squeezed a shot inside Thibaut Courtois’ right post from a tight angle.

Despite Atalanta‘s valiant efforts, they were unable to find an equaliser, and Real Madrid held on for a hard-fought victory.

Other matches

In other Champions League matches, Liverpool continued their perfect record with a 1-0 win over Girona. Mohamed Salah’s cool second-half penalty proved to be the decisive moment in the match. The win marked Liverpool’s 150th victory in the European Cup, a milestone achieved on their 254th appearance in the competition.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen secured a crucial 1-0 win over Inter, courtesy of Nordi Mukiele’s 90th-minute winner.

The victory sent Leverkusen above Inter in the standings and extended their perfect home record.

Club Brugge earned their third win of the league phase with a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP.

Geny Catamo gave the visitors a third-minute lead, but Club Brugge fought back to secure the win.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Salzburg. Désiré Doué scored and provided an assist as Paris secured a convincing victory.

Bayern Munich also secured an emphatic victory as they hammered Shaktar Donetsk 5-1 in their backyard.

Ross Barkley’s late deflected drive earned Aston Villa their fourth win of the league phase as they edged RB Leipzig 3-2 away from home.

As action continues on Wednesday, teams will intensify their push for a spot in the knockout phase.

