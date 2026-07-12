Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time on Sunday, reaching the FIFA World Cup semi-finals following a thrilling quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, USA.

The South Americans dominated the early exchanges before Switzerland rallied impressively, forcing extra time despite playing the closing stages with 10 men after Breel Embolo’s dismissal.

Argentina struck first in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister converted Lionel Messi’s clever assist, rewarding their bright opening and sustained attacking pressure. Messi orchestrated Argentina’s attacks throughout the first half as Switzerland struggled defensively and found few opportunities to threaten the South American backline.

Switzerland’s frustrations deepened before the interval when Embolo received a yellow card in the 44th minute following a late challenge.

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The Swiss returned purposefully after half-time and levelled in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye, who calmly finished Ricardo Rodriguez’s precise pass. Switzerland’s momentum faded five minutes later after Embolo collected a second yellow card, reducing his side to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Argentina responded with fresh legs, introducing Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, and Gonzalo Montiel as coach Lionel Scaloni sought renewed attacking impetus. Switzerland also reshuffled, bringing on Silvan Widmer, Zeki Amdouni, and Miro Muheim before Eray Comert replaced Rodriguez during stoppage time.

Neither side found a decisive goal in normal time, sending the enthralling contest into an additional 30 minutes.

Argentina introduced Thiago Almada immediately before extra time, while Switzerland answered by replacing Denis Zakaria with Ardon Jashari in the 96th minute. Tempers flared during extra time as Almada and Lautaro Martinez were both cautioned following robust challenges in quick succession.

Argentina regained the lead in the 112th minute when Julian Alvarez finished clinically after excellent work from Junior Lopez to make it 2-1. Lopez entered the referee’s notebook two minutes later, while Switzerland introduced Ruben Vargas for Remo Freuler in their final substitution.

Lautaro Martinez wrapped up victory late in the second half of extra time, scoring Argentina’s third goal to confirm a deserved 3-1 triumph. Switzerland earned admiration for their spirited response after falling behind, but Embolo’s red card ultimately proved decisive against Argentina’s superior quality. (NAN)