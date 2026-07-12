The Labour Party has unveiled Bintu Konto as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election, alongside its presidential candidate, Dr Chibuzo Okereke.

The party announced Ms Konto’s nomination in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Asogwa said the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and reflected the government’s commitment to competence, integrity, inclusiveness, patriotism, and effective public service.

He described Ms Konto as a public health expert, humanitarian leader, and development practitioner with more than three decades of professional experience.

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Mr Asogwa said her work in healthcare delivery, humanitarian intervention, and community development, especially in Northern Nigeria, had earned her recognition as a bridge builder.

According to him, Ms Konto retired from Catholic Relief Services after serving in several leadership positions, including as Community and Government Liaison Programme Officer.

“She coordinated engagements with governments, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and communities on health, nutrition, WASH, and humanitarian programmes,” he said.

“Konto also supervised humanitarian interventions across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, improving the lives of vulnerable persons, including internally displaced persons.”

“She is a trained nurse, midwife, health educator, and public health specialist with a Master’s Degree in Public Health,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary added that the vice-presidential candidate had previously lectured in Community Health and currently serves on the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism.

He stated that her experience in governance, humanitarian coordination, women’s empowerment, and public policy implementation would strengthen its vision of rebuilding Nigeria.

Mr Asogwa added that her nomination underscored the party’s commitment to gender inclusion, national unity, and competent leadership, reflecting Nigeria’s diversity and aspirations.

According to him, Mr Okereke and Ms Konto represent a people-centred leadership committed to restoring hope, improving security, reviving the economy, and strengthening national institutions.

Mr Asogwa, therefore, called on Nigerians to support the party’s presidential candidate and his running mate in pursuit of a united, prosperous, secure, and just nation.

(NAN)