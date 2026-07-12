The Nerazzurre confirmed the signing on Saturday, announcing that the Nigerian international has penned a two-year contract that will keep her at the club until June 2028.

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has completed a move to Italian Serie A Femminile giants Inter Milan Women after leaving Women’s Super League club Everton at the expiration of her contract.

Payne heads to Milan after two productive seasons with Everton, where she made 50 appearances following her arrival from Spanish side Sevilla in 2024.

The 31-year-old now begins a fresh chapter in Italy, joining an ambitious Inter side determined to compete for domestic honours and make a significant impact in European football.

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Speaking after completing the transfer, Payne expressed her excitement at joining one of Italy’s biggest clubs, describing the move as a major milestone in her career.

“I’m really excited to be signing for Inter. There’s so much history at the club, and I’m really happy to be a part of it,” Payne told the club’s official website.

“It means so much to me. I’m in a different phase of my career. I’m really excited to be joining such a competitive league and a competitive team that is striving for great things.”

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Nigerian parents, Payne began her professional journey in Europe with Dutch powerhouse Ajax in 2017 before moving to Sevilla, Spain, a year later.

During six impressive seasons in Spain, she established herself as one of Liga F’s most consistent attacking midfielders, making more than 180 appearances and scoring 30 goals before earning a move to Everton.

Although she represented the United States at the youth level, Payne committed her international future to Nigeria in 2021 and has since become an integral member of the Super Falcons setup.

The versatile midfielder has represented Nigeria at the biggest stages of the game, featuring at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games. She was also recently named in Justine Madugu’s squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Payne believes her style of play is well-suited to Italian football and is eager to make an immediate impact for her new club.

“The league is very competitive. I think I have a couple of qualities that I can demonstrate here, so I’m excited to do that in the upcoming seasons.”

“I think I have a lot of speed; I like to dribble a lot and put in good crosses. I really hope those qualities can help Inter a lot, and I’m eager to get started.”

Her arrival further strengthens Nigeria’s growing representation in Italy’s top-flight women’s league, where compatriots Rinsola Babajide and Shukurat Oladipo are already making their mark.

For Payne, the switch to Inter Milan represents more than just another transfer. It is an opportunity to embrace a new challenge, compete for major trophies once again, and continue her remarkable journey at the highest level of European football while remaining a key figure for the Super Falcons.