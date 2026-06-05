The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has constituted Appeal Panels to address petitions and complaints arising from its primaries for presidential, governorship, state and National Assembly positions.

The panels were established to promote transparency, fairness and internal democracy in the party’s electoral process.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said the panels would review complaints from aggrieved contestants and stakeholders.

“The appeal panels will hear and review appeals from contestants and stakeholders who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

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“They will also make recommendations in line with the party’s Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and relevant provisions of the law,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the move underscored the PDP’s commitment to credible candidate selection processes ahead of forthcoming elections.

According to him, the party’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, will chair the governorship and presidential appeals panel.

He said the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, is among the members of the panel.

Mr Mohammed added that Suleiman Afolagbe will chair the states and National Assembly appeals panel.

The nine-member states and National Sssembly appeals panel will sit on 8 June and 9 June.

The panel will meet at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed further disclosed that the 24-member governorship and presidential appeals panel will meet on 10 June.

He said the panel would also sit at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

(NAN)