The Super Eagles have received a boost ahead of next week’s international friendly against Portugal, with Alex Iwobi and Genk defender Christian Akpan joining the team’s camp in Lisbon.

Team officials confirmed on Thursday that 19 players travelled from Poland to Portugal following Nigeria’s recent friendly outing in Warsaw as preparations continue for the high-profile encounter.

However, striker Rafiu Durosinmi was excused from joining the delegation to attend to private matters.

Iwobi’s arrival strengthens Nigeria’s midfield options, while Akpan will be hoping to impress Head Coach Eric Chelle as the Franco-Malian tactician continues to assess both established stars and emerging talents within the national team setup.

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The squad is expected to receive another boost on Friday with the arrival of winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The friendly against Portugal, scheduled for next Wednesday in Leiria, will be Nigeria’s second match of the international window and another opportunity for Chelle to continue building his team following recent outings in Europe.

The game is particularly significant for the hosts, as it will serve as Portugal’s final match before they begin their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Nigeria, the fixture offers another stern test against elite opposition and a chance for players to stake their claim for regular places in the squad as Chelle continues to shape the Super Eagles for future competitions.

The coach has used the current international window to widen his player pool, handing opportunities to several new faces while maintaining a competitive edge in the team’s performances.

With Iwobi and Akpan now in camp and Chukwueze expected shortly, the Super Eagles are nearing full strength ahead of the showdown in Leiria against Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.