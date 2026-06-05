The FCT Police Command has debunked reports of an attempted kidnapping in a primary school in the Gbagalape area of Nyanya in the territory.

There were reports on Thursday of an attempted kidnapping of pupils in Phase 1 Primary School in the area.

But in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the command said after extensive searches and investigation around the community, it could not establish any kidnapping incident or arrest anybody in connection with the alleged incident.

“On the 4th of June, 2026, at approximately 10:30 a.m, officers of the FCT Police Command attached to Nyanya Division received a distress call alleging an ongoing kidnapping incident at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja. Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nyanya Division, immediately mobilised officers and surveillance teams to the scene.

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“Preliminary investigations revealed that students had suddenly started shouting “kidnappers” and running out of the school premises, creating panic among teachers and members of the community. Consequently, the school premises were cordoned off and thoroughly searched by responding officers.

“Following extensive search and questioning of persons within and around the school premises, no kidnapping incident was established, no suspect was sighted, and no victim was identified. Additionally, surrounding hills, boundaries, and adjoining areas were patrolled and searched, while nearby schools were also visited as part of precautionary security measures,” the police command said.

The police urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that could create unnecessary panic and tension within communities.

It also asked residents of the territory to report suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest station promptly.

Potential panic

Following the panic in the area, PREMIUM TIMES earlier visited some schools in the neighbouring Kurudu and Nyanya and discovered that some parents rushed to schools to withdraw their children.

Similarly, some schools asked their pupils and students to go home to forestall any ugly incident.

“My daughter’s principal at Kurudu Government School asked them to go home early today because of the incident. My daughter also told me some police officers came to their school,” one of the parents told this newspaper.

Another parent also stated that he went to his child’s school to pick him up.

“I had to go and pick my child from school early today, because we heard that there was a kidnapping incident in a school at Orozo a few weeks ago, and therefore we needed to act fast,” he said.

FCT administration reacts

The Head of Information at the FCT Education Secretariat, Kabiru Musa, said he had not received any information on the alleged kidnapping.

“To the best of my knowledge, we have not received the report, and we didn’t authorise any school to shut down”. Mr Musa said in a phone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES.