Amnesty International on Monday condemned the killing of 30 persons during an attack in Naridon village in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The attack occurred on Sunday night.

“Dozens of people who tried to escape the attackers were pursued into the bush and slaughtered,” the organisation stated via its X official handle.

It noted that the exact number of persons dead and missing is yet to be ascertained.

PUNCH reported the attack, noting that suspected terrorists killed at least 30 people, including eight children, at Naridon Village.

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Amnesty International said the community is still discovering dead bodies in homes and farmlands.

“Gory images obtained by Amnesty International show entire families locked up and slaughtered inside their bedrooms. Children had their throats slit and their heads left with massive cuts. There was blood on beds, in kitchens and on the trails of those bleeding while trying to escape.”

Amnesty International referenced President Bola Tinubu’s assurance of engaging security agencies to “end the killings so that rural communities can go to bed with their eyes closed, but clearly nothing has changed.”

It called on the government to intensify efforts to stop the incessant attacks in villages, especially in Southern Kaduna where some rural areas experienced these attacks more than five times.

It said the killings are “evidence of the failure of authorities to protect the people. The inability of authorities to bring attackers to justice is fueling impunity.”

“The government has an obligation to protect its population. The rising death toll in southern Kaduna shows just how badly the authorities are failing in this responsibility.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria’s insecurity emerged as a major contributor to human rights abuses in 2025.

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Year 2026 also started with documented attacks in communities in North-Central Nigeria.

These attacks on communities generated tension across Nigeria and brought the widespread insecurity in the country under the global spotlight.

Despite President Tinubu’s frequent directives to security agencies to end the killings, Amnesty International argues, these orders have yielded no results.