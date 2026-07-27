FCMB Group deployed a mix of strategies, including top-line expansion and cost management, to deliver a 90.5 per cent increase in net profit for the six months to June, compared with a year earlier, the latest accounts of the bank holding company published on Monday showed.

Gross earnings climbed to N676.2 billion from N529.2 billion, with 88.8 per cent of it solely contributed by interest and discount income, setting the scene for the big earnings boost, which was partly driven by a reduction in some major expenses.

Cost-to-income ratio dropped to 41.4 per cent from 57 per cent one year prior, strengthening earnings.

FCMB Limited, the group’s commercial banking division, continued to dominate performance across key income streams and accounted for more than three-quarters of post-tax profit.

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The other divisions, including Credit Direct, its consumer lending business that offers payroll-based loans to customers, are all currently profitable, contributing their share to the bottom line.

The financial institution managed to scale back interest expense by 2.7 per cent (N6.8 billion), even as interest and discount income rose by up to 31 per cent, attributable to an improved low-cost deposit mix and lower cost of funds.

That was a lever for a jump in net interest income from N207.4 billion to N356.3 billion.

In a separate statement on Monday, FCMB Group highlighted the role of its digital business – comprising payments, lending and wealth – in driving turnover growth. It noted that digital revenue, at N89.1 billion, added 13.2 per cent to gross earnings due to volume growth.

“Our first-half performance demonstrates the strength of our recapitalised and diversified business model,” said Ladi Balogun, the CEO.

“We delivered record profitability despite accelerating the normalisation of asset quality towards regulatory thresholds, reflecting our commitment to building a stronger balance sheet for long-term growth,” he added.

Net fee and commission improved by almost one-third, enabled by both a rise in fee and commission income and a drop in related expenses.

Net trading income took a blow from sharply weaker bond and treasury bills trading income, falling 65.7 per cent year on year.

Likewise, impairment losses quickened to N85.9 billion from N36.2 billion, as the provision for other losses, apart from those on loans and advances, surged 2,427.6 per cent to N48.1 billion.

Profit before tax roughly doubled to N157.3 billion, while profit for the period stood at N139.9 billion, up from N73.4 billion in the same period last year.

Mr Balogun assured that return on equity will surpass 25 per cent this year, compared with 21.1 per cent for the financial year 2025.