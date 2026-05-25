Mustapha Bala, the chief of staff to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) following his defeat in a primary election.

Mr Bala dumped the ruling party on Monday, just days after losing a keenly contested APC shadow poll in the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency.

The primary was held to select a candidate for the 2027 election and to fill the seat left vacant by the death of the occupant, Muhammad Danjuma, in April.

Mr Danjuma represented the constituency under the banner of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

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Following his defection to the NDC, Mr Bala was formally received into his new party by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso at his Miller Road residence in Kano.

In a statement released on Facebook, Mr Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, confirmed Mr Bala’s defection to the APC.

“As part of the symbolic reception into the Kwankwasiyya movement, Hon. Mustapha Bala Dawaki was decorated with the famous red Kwankwasiyya cap,” Mr Hassan said.

Mr Bala was originally appointed as Chief of Staff by former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, but retained the position under the current chairman, Mr Yilwatda.