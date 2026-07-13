The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday commended security agencies for the rescue of the abducted pupils from schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The commmission called on the government and security agencies in a press statement to intensify efforts to rescue other Nigerians still in captivity.

According to the statement, the NHRC’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said “the rescue must not be treated as an isolated success. Every life matters. The joy of one family reunited must become the standard for every family still waiting in anguish.

“While we commend this rescue, we are reminded that hundreds of Nigerians are still missing, still suffering, and still hoping.

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“The State has a duty to protect the right to life and personal liberty of every citizen under Sections 33 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Rescuing one is commendable. Rescuing all is the mandate; no Nigerian should be left behind in captivity.”

Mr Ojukwu also urged both the federal and state governments and security operatives to collaborate on intelligence gathering to enable swift rescue operations.

On 15 May, gunmen abducted a total of 46 people—consisting of 39 students and seven teachers—were kidnapped when terrorists raided Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School, Ahoro-Esinele, all in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The abductors camped the victims inside Old Oyo National Park, a protected forest reserve which links to Kainji National Park where Sadiku-led Boko Haram franchise recently migrated to.

One of the abducted teachers was later killed in captivity, while security agencies continued efforts to secure the release of the remaining victims.

After 56 days in captivity, the rest of the abducted victims were rescued on Friday, 10 July, by the Nigerian military in collaboration with other security agencies.

However, children abducted in Askira Uba in Borno State, the same day as the students and teachers from Oyo State, are yet to be freed.