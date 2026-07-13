Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has nominated his deputy, Murtala Garo, as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued in Kano by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, on Monday.

The governor made the declaration during a strategic meeting with federal political appointees of President Bola Tinubu at the Kano Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Governor Yusuf said the decision was based on Mr Garo’s loyalty, competence and commitment to the development of the state since assuming office as deputy governor.

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He described Mr Garo as a dependable partner who had consistently demonstrated competence and a strong sense of responsibility, and expressed satisfaction with their working relationship.

The governor also passed a vote of confidence on the deputy governor, saying his contributions had strengthened the administration’s efforts to deliver meaningful development and improve the welfare of the people of Kano State.

He called on party leaders, political appointees and supporters to remain united and committed as the administration consolidates its achievements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2023, is seeking reelection as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having defected to the federal ruling party earlier this year.

(NAN)