The Super Eagles on Monday evening had their official training at the Charlton Athletic Stadium (The Valley) ahead of Tuesday’s 2026 Unity Cup opener against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

A total of 20 players took part in the training session, with Head Coach Eric Chelle taking charge.

There were goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo and Michael Atata, defenders Igoh Ogbu, Chibueze Oputa, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Obinna Igboke, Tijani Al Ameen and Elias Ochobi, midfielders Alhassan Yusuf, Tochukwu Nnadi, Samson Tijani, Aderemi Adeoye, Junior Ayobami and Tosin Oyedokun, and forwards Terem Moffi, Philip Otele, Rafiu Durosinmi, Owen Oseni and Femi Azeez.

The Eagles and the Warriors battled to a 1-1 draw in each of the two legs of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, with the Zimbabweans hosting Nigeria in Huye, Rwanda, before the Eagles hosted the Warriors in Uyo.

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Tuesday’s encounter promises plenty of fireworks between the two African teams, ahead of the clash between Jamaica and India – the other two teams taking part in the tournament – on Wednesday.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England), Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Tijani Al Ameen (Shooting Stars); Obinna Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Elias Ochobi (Rivers United); Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers)

Midfielders: Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic); Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Tosin Oyedokun (Ikorodu City)

Forwards: Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Owen Oseni (Plymouth FC, England); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal); Rafiu Durosinmi (Pisa FC, Italy); Femi Azeez (Millwall FC, England)