The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has fielded a fresh senatorial candidate for the Kano South District, byepassing Kabiru Gaya, who recently joined the party with intentions of returning to the Red Chamber.

​Mr Gaya resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 5 April to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), before defecting to the NDC alongside former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Following his political realignment, the former lawmaker had hinted at a Senate comeback under the banner of the opposition party.

​However, Mr Gaya, who previously served two terms in the Senate under the APC banner from 2015 to 2023, saw his ambition shot down on Sunday.

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The NDC instead nominated Kassim Batayya as its consensus candidate during a meeting held at Mr Kwankwaso’s Miller Road residence.

Mr Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, announced Mr Batayya as the consensus candidate in a brief Facebook post.

​Mr Hassan later shared a short video clip of Mr Gaya endorsing the consensus candidate. However, in the video, Mr Gaya noted that he was absent when the decision was reached.

​The NDC in Kano, is currently conducting primary congresses for the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly.

Mr Gaya was the governor of Kano in the short-lived Third Republic, from 1992 to 1993. He later represented Kano South until his 2023 defeat by Kawu Sumaila of the then New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Ironically, Mr Sumaila recently abandoned the NNPP to join the APC and has been nominated for the 2027 election.