There is a popular saying that success leaves footprints. In Enugu State today, those footprints are visible across virtually every sector of public life. From infrastructure and education to healthcare, security, and sports development, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has pursued an ambitious agenda aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable growth.

His administration’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence has earned him a reputation as a leader with the proverbial Midas touch.

One of the most visible manifestations of this success story is the resurgence of Rangers International Football Club, the pride of Enugu State and one of Nigeria’s most historic football institutions.

The Flying Antelopes once endured a prolonged period without major silverware before ending their 32-year league title drought in 2016. Since Governor Mbah assumed office, however, Rangers have entered a new era of success, culminating in their second Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title in three seasons and their record-equalling ninth league championship.

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On 24 May 2026, Rangers defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 in Lagos to emerge champions of the 2025/2026 NPFL season, finishing one point ahead of Rivers United.

For many football enthusiasts, the triumph came as no surprise. It was the product of deliberate planning, strategic investment, and purposeful leadership.

From the outset, Governor Mbah’s administration recognised sports as a powerful tool for youth development, talent discovery, job creation, social cohesion, and economic growth. Consequently, his administration moved swiftly to reposition Rangers for sustained success.

Understanding the historic significance of Rangers as a symbol of Enugu State, the South-East region, and the Igbo people, Governor Mbah assembled a competent management team led by FIFA and UEFA-certified football administrator Amobi Ezeaku as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, while retaining the services of accomplished coach Fidelis Ilechukwu to lead the technical crew.

Beyond administrative reforms, the government invested heavily in infrastructure. The completion and upgrading of the iconic Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, popularly known as The Cathedral, restored Rangers’ traditional home advantage and rekindled the passion of supporters. The improved facilities, coupled with enhanced welfare packages and professional support structures, created an environment in which players and officials could thrive.

Unlike many clubs in the domestic league where players often struggle with inadequate welfare and poor working conditions, Rangers enjoyed a level of stability and support that enabled them to focus squarely on performance.

Governor Mbah’s administration granted the club’s management the professional latitude required to implement its vision, while providing the necessary backing to achieve results.

The outcome has been remarkable. Since the beginning of the current administration, Rangers have won the NPFL title twice—first in the 2023/2024 season and now again in the 2025/2026 campaign. The latest triumph secured the club’s ninth league crown, bringing Rangers level with Enyimba as the most successful club in Nigerian league history.

Equally significant has been the renewed enthusiasm among football lovers across Enugu State and beyond. Match attendance has improved, supporters have reconnected with the club, and private-sector interest in football development has grown.

Rangers have once again become a source of pride and inspiration for the people of the South-East.

The club’s consistency, resilience, and winning mentality are reflective of a broader culture of excellence that Governor Mbah seeks to instill across the state.

Indeed, the administration’s unwavering support has transformed Rangers from title contenders into champions and restored the club’s status as one of Africa’s most respected football brands.

Governor Mbah’s contribution to this success cannot be overlooked. His vision, commitment, and willingness to invest in sports development have helped break barriers and rewrite the narrative surrounding football in Enugu State.

In many ways, he has become a jinx-breaker, proving that with the right leadership, historic institutions can be revived and repositioned for greatness.

Finally, the story of Rangers’ ninth league title is more than a football achievement; it is a testament to what purposeful leadership, strategic investment, and institutional support can accomplish.

With the Flying Antelopes continuing to soar, the people of Enugu State have every reason to celebrate both the club’s remarkable success and the administration that helped make it possible.

As Rangers prepare for new challenges on the continental stage, supporters must continue to rally behind the team.

With sustained commitment from the government, management, players, and fans, the future remains bright for the Flying Antelopes.

Up Rangers! Never Say Die!

*Samson Ezea writes from Independence Layout, Enugu