The Kwara North Traditional Rulers Council has thanked President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the national and state levels for tapping their zone to produce the next governor of the state.

Similarly, community leaders and elders in Kwara North expressed their appreciation for Yakubu Danladi-Salihu’s nomination as the ruling party’s candidate on Friday.

The Etsu Patigi, Ibrahim Bologi II, in a statement issued on behalf of the traditional council, described the development as a milestone and a clear demonstration of fairness, inclusiveness, equity, and political balance in the state.

The traditional ruler noted that the decision to support Kwara North’s aspiration reflected the leadership’s commitment to justice, unity, and peaceful coexistence among the various regions of the state.

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According to him, “the gesture has rekindled hope, strengthened political harmony, and further deepened the confidence of the people of Kwara North in the leadership of the APC at both the state and national levels.”

He thanked Governor AbdulRazaq “for his statesmanship, political maturity, and unwavering commitment to fairness and equity, describing him as a leader whose administration has continued to promote unity, peace, and sustainable development across the state.”

He also commended President Tinubu and the APC leadership for listening to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Kwara North, stressing that the realisation of the long-standing agitation for power shift to the district would remain a memorable and commendable achievement in the political history of the state.

He reaffirmed the council’s continued support for peace, unity, and democratic growth, while praying God to grant President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and all APC leaders wisdom and divine guidance in the discharge of their responsibilities to the nation and the people of Kwara State.

“We sincerely appreciate His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the APC National leadership, State Executives, party leaders, and stakeholders for believing in the people of Kwara North and making our long-awaited aspiration a reality. We pray Almighty Allah continues to guide, protect, and bless them with wisdom and success as they continue to serve the people,” the monarch’s statement added.

In their remarks, the Kwara North elders and leaders, in a statement signed by the former minister of Sports, Isa Bio Ibrahim, commended President Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq for fostering a sense of belonging among their people through the emergence of Danladi-Salihu as the APC gubernatorial candidate.

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“To Governor AbdulRazaq and President Tinubu, we, the good people of Kwara North, are most grateful for honouring and accepting one of us, Rt Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi from Baruten LGA of Kwara North to succeed Your Excellency.

“We acknowledge your genuine leadership and overwhelming support to all aspirants that eventually gave victory to Kwara north in APC primaries. We give glory to Allah (SWT) and to your humble self for the confidence and trust, sir. We shall never disappoint you. We shall ever remain grateful and truthful to you for this trust. You have demonstrated to be a man of honour, equity, fairness, and justice whose name will be written in gold in the history of Kwara State.

” On behalf of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi, the entire Kwara North, and indeed the APC family of Kwara State, we salute Your Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and President Bola Tinubu. We have been orphans in Kwara State, but now we have a father in you. Kwara North will justify this magnanimity by voting for APC massively in the 2027 elections,” Ibrahim said.