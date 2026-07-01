A pastor and two members of his congregation have been kidnapped in Benue State, amid growing concerns over insecurity in the state.

Samuel Gbinde is a pastor of the Universal Reform Christian Church (URCC), also known as Nongu u Kristu u i Ser u sha Tar (NKST).

The General Secretary of URCC, Titus Targba, said in a statement that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

“The victims were abducted from the pastor’s residence at NKST Church, Andyar, in Ishan Classis, Benue State,” he said.

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Mr Targba called on church members and the public to pray for the safe and unconditional release of the abducted pastor and the two church members.

He also urged security agencies and both the Benue State and federal governments to act swiftly to rescue the victims and arrest those responsible.

“We further call on the relevant security agencies, as well as the Governments of Benue State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to act swiftly and decisively to secure the safe rescue of the abducted persons and ensure that those responsible for this criminal act are apprehended and brought to justice,” he said.

The church further urged the authorities to adopt more proactive measures against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“It is imperative to take the fight to the perpetrators rather than merely responding after these heinous crimes have been committed,” Mr Targba said.

The latest abduction comes amid heightened security concerns in Benue State.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the killing of the Benue State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Risku, and his associate, Yakubu Isa, on 26 June after they attended a peace meeting in Ohimini Local Government Area. Police later announced the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with the killings.

The NKST abduction adds to a series of kidnappings and violent attacks that have continued to affect communities across Benue despite ongoing security operations and peace initiatives.

PREMIUM TIMES made several efforts to contact the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, for comments on the incident, but she did not respond to calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.